Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards could be on the move to Spain or England

There’s much happening in the world of the Rot-Weißen. After securing the sensational deal with Sadio Mane from Liverpool and bidding farewell to Marc Roca who will move to Leeds, Chris Richards could be the next one who could face a change of scenery.

Bayern Munich’s talented, young American center-back Chris Richards was fighting foot and hamstring injuries which caused him to miss a handful of matches during his loan in Hoffenheim and also with the USMNT. Nevertheless, many clubs across Europe’s top leagues seem to be keen on Chris Richards’ potential.

According to some recent news from CBS Sports, is wanted by some clubs from La Liga, the Premier League, and Ligue 1.

“A trio of Spanish clubs have expressed an interest in the highly rated American international who is also wanted by Southampton and Crystal Palace,” sources told CBS Sports.

Furthermore, these sources state that “the two Premier League sides are leading the race, but there is a growing expectation that they will face the strongest challenge from La Liga.” It is the understanding of the named sources that Valencia CF is one of those clubs that are keeping an eye on Richards with no shortage of interested parties from France and Germany as well.

Bayern Munich is willing to permanently sell the 22-year-old center-back for the right fee, which is estimated to be around €15 million. A potential buyback clause is in the discussion as well, should a sale indeed take place. Richards transferred from FC Dallas in 2018, initially on a loan, before a permanent signing took place a year later for a fee of €1.4 million. Despite having only had ten senior appearances for the club, he piqued the interest of other teams. In order to secure a starting position for the USMNT’s World Cup squad, a move to Spain or England may be beneficial as he currently does not seem to play a major role in Bayern Munich’s 2022/23 season.