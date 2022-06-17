Official: Marc Roca joins Leeds United from Bayern Munich on a permanent deal

Leeds United have officially announced the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca. The Spaniard will join the Premier League outfit on the 1st of July, 2022, on a four-year contract running till June 2026. He will be the third signing of the club, following the transfers Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson. Roca has successfully completed medical tests today (17th June).

The 25-year old Spanish midfielder arrived at Säbener Straße in 2020 from RCD Espanyol on a 5-year deal that was supposed to see him through till 2025. However, the talent has decided that it is time for him to move on so that he can develop as a player. Hasan Salihamidžić, Sporting Director of Bayern Munich, spoke about it (as captured by fcbayern.com):

“Marc has a wonderful character, plus he is a very professional, very good football player. He always showed us that when he was used. Marc came to us now and had the desire to get more playing time. We have therefore agreed to a transfer to Leeds United. We are convinced that Marc will bring a lot of joy to Leeds. His qualities are undisputed. We wish him every success on his future path.”

As for the signing fee, Christian Falk has reported that it is €12 million Euros plus five million in add-ons. The club has officially announced the signing on their Twitter page:

✍️ #LUFC can today announce Marc Roca will join the club on July 1st 2022, after an agreement was reached with Bayern Munich — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 17, 2022

In his time at Bayern, Roca won the Bundesliga twice, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup. The young midfielder was considered by many to have immense potential, however that potential wasn’t really seen because of the lack of playing time he got here at Bayern. After the signing of Ryan Gravenberch, that play time was probably going to reduce even more, so his move to LUFC is probably for the best.

We wish you nothing but the best Marc!