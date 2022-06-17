Bundesliga 2022/23 match schedule released — Bayern Munich opens with Eintracht Frankfurt

It’s official! The Bundesliga has released their 2022-23 fixture list. Title holders Bayern Munich will herald the 60th season of the German top flight with a road trip to Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5.
Of course, the Rekordmeister will already have one match under their belt — the July 30th defense of the DFL-Supercup versus RB Leipzig.
This year’s schedule is notable for an extended mid-season ‘break’ caused by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the Hinrunde coming to a close on November 13 after only fifteen Matchdays, and the Rückrunde not kicking off until January 20 with Matchday 16. This also means the season will not conclude until May 27.
It’ll be a different pace for teams as well as fans, with the interlude presenting a hectic fixture list of its own as well as creating extra fixture congestion before and after.
A notable two-week stretch from Matchdays 8 through 10 looms with home tilts against Leverkusen and Freiburg bookending a road trip to Dortmund. Bayern’s season resumes in January away to Leipzig and concludes in Köln. The 11th title is expected to be confirmed in early April with the return leg of Der Klassiker (hubris, strike not us down, ‘tis but a joke!)
In 2022-23 the Bundesliga welcomes back Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen. And if you’re looking for Arminia Bielefeld or Greuther Fürth, you’ll have to check the Bundesliga 2 fixture list this year.
|Matchday
|Opponent
|Date
|Time
|Followed by
|1
|at Frankfurt
|Aug 5
|8:30p CEST
|—
|2
|Vfl Wolfsburg
|Aug 12-14
|—
|—
|3
|at Vfl Bochum
|Aug 19-21
|—
|—
|4
|Gladbach
|Aug 26-28
|—
|DFB R1
|5
|at Union Berlin
|Sep 2-4
|—
|UCL 1
|6
|VfB Stuttgart
|Sep 9-11
|—
|UCL 2
|7
|at FC Augsburg
|Sep 16-18
|—
|Nations League
|8
|B04 Leverkusen
|Sep 30-Oct 2
|—
|UCL 3
|9
|at Dortmund
|Oct 7-9
|—
|UCL 4
|10
|SC Freiburg
|Oct 14-16
|—
|DFB R2
|11
|at Hoffenheim
|Oct 21-23
|—
|UCL 5
|12
|Mainz
|Oct 28-30
|—
|UCL 6
|13
|at Hertha Berlin
|Nov 4-6
|—
|—
|14
|Werder Bremen
|Nov 8-9
|—
|—
|15
|at Schalke
|Nov 11-13
|—
|FIFA World Cup
|16
|at RB Leipzig
|Jan 20-22
|—
|—
|17
|1. FC Köln
|Jan 24-25
|—
|—
|18
|Frankfurt
|Jan 27-29
|—
|DFB R3 A
|19
|at Vfl Wolfsburg
|Feb 3-5
|—
|DFB R3 B
|20
|Vfl Bochum
|Feb 10-12
|—
|UCL R16 A
|21
|at Gladbach
|Feb 17-19
|—
|UCL R16 A
|22
|Union Berlin
|Feb 24-26
|—
|—
|23
|at VfB Stuttgart
|Mar 3-5
|—
|UCL R16 B
|24
|FC Augsburg
|Mar 10-12
|—
|UCL R16 B
|25
|at B04 Leverkusen
|Mar 17-19
|—
|FIFA cut-off period
|26
|Dortmund
|Mar 31-Apr 2
|—
|DFB QF
|27
|at SC Freiburg
|Apr 8-9
|—
|UCL QF A
|28
|Hoffenheim
|Apr 14-16
|—
|UCL QF B
|29
|at Mainz
|Apr 21-23
|—
|—
|30
|Hertha Berlin
|Apr 28-30
|—
|DFB SF
|31
|at Werder Bremen
|May 5-7
|—
|UCL SF A
|32
|Schalke
|May 12-14
|—
|UCL SF B
|33
|RB Leipzig
|May 19-21
|—
|—
|34
|at 1. FC Köln
|May 27
|—
|—
|—
|DFB Pokal Final
|June 3
|—
|—
|—
|Champions League Final
|June 7
|—
|—
Which games are you looking forward to most this season? Who will present the strongest challenge? Can Bayern win it all, yet again? Let us know in the comments below!
