Bundesliga 2022/23 match schedule released — Bayern Munich opens with Eintracht Frankfurt

It’s official! The Bundesliga has released their 2022-23 fixture list. Title holders Bayern Munich will herald the 60th season of the German top flight with a road trip to Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5.

Of course, the Rekordmeister will already have one match under their belt — the July 30th defense of the DFL-Supercup versus RB Leipzig.

This year’s schedule is notable for an extended mid-season ‘break’ caused by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the Hinrunde coming to a close on November 13 after only fifteen Matchdays, and the Rückrunde not kicking off until January 20 with Matchday 16. This also means the season will not conclude until May 27.

It’ll be a different pace for teams as well as fans, with the interlude presenting a hectic fixture list of its own as well as creating extra fixture congestion before and after.

A notable two-week stretch from Matchdays 8 through 10 looms with home tilts against Leverkusen and Freiburg bookending a road trip to Dortmund. Bayern’s season resumes in January away to Leipzig and concludes in Köln. The 11th title is expected to be confirmed in early April with the return leg of Der Klassiker (hubris, strike not us down, ‘tis but a joke!)

In 2022-23 the Bundesliga welcomes back Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen. And if you’re looking for Arminia Bielefeld or Greuther Fürth, you’ll have to check the Bundesliga 2 fixture list this year.

Matchday Opponent Date Time Followed by 1 at Frankfurt 8:30p CEST — 2 Vfl Wolfsburg — — 3 at Vfl Bochum — — 4 Gladbach — DFB R1 5 at Union Berlin — UCL 1 6 VfB Stuttgart — UCL 2 7 at FC Augsburg — Nations League 8 B04 Leverkusen — UCL 3 9 at Dortmund — UCL 4 10 SC Freiburg — DFB R2 11 at Hoffenheim — UCL 5 12 Mainz — UCL 6 13 at Hertha Berlin — — 14 Werder Bremen — — 15 at Schalke — FIFA World Cup 16 at RB Leipzig — — 17 1. FC Köln — — 18 Frankfurt — DFB R3 A 19 at Vfl Wolfsburg — DFB R3 B 20 Vfl Bochum — UCL R16 A 21 at Gladbach — UCL R16 A 22 Union Berlin — — 23 at VfB Stuttgart — UCL R16 B 24 FC Augsburg — UCL R16 B 25 at B04 Leverkusen — FIFA cut-off period 26 Dortmund — DFB QF 27 at SC Freiburg — UCL QF A 28 Hoffenheim — UCL QF B 29 at Mainz — — 30 Hertha Berlin — DFB SF 31 at Werder Bremen — UCL SF A 32 Schalke — UCL SF B 33 RB Leipzig — — 34 at 1. FC Köln — — — DFB Pokal Final — — — Champions League Final — —

Which games are you looking forward to most this season? Who will present the strongest challenge? Can Bayern win it all, yet again? Let us know in the comments below!