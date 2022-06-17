 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bundesliga 2022/23 match schedule released — Bayern Munich opens with Eintracht Frankfurt

Are y’all ready for the Year of the Winter World Cup?

By zippy86
Germany v England - UEFA Nations League
Nothing but rainbows and sunshine in store for the Allianz Arena
Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

It’s official! The Bundesliga has released their 2022-23 fixture list. Title holders Bayern Munich will herald the 60th season of the German top flight with a road trip to Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5.

Of course, the Rekordmeister will already have one match under their belt — the July 30th defense of the DFL-Supercup versus RB Leipzig.

This year’s schedule is notable for an extended mid-season ‘break’ caused by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the Hinrunde coming to a close on November 13 after only fifteen Matchdays, and the Rückrunde not kicking off until January 20 with Matchday 16. This also means the season will not conclude until May 27.

It’ll be a different pace for teams as well as fans, with the interlude presenting a hectic fixture list of its own as well as creating extra fixture congestion before and after.

A notable two-week stretch from Matchdays 8 through 10 looms with home tilts against Leverkusen and Freiburg bookending a road trip to Dortmund. Bayern’s season resumes in January away to Leipzig and concludes in Köln. The 11th title is expected to be confirmed in early April with the return leg of Der Klassiker (hubris, strike not us down, ‘tis but a joke!)

In 2022-23 the Bundesliga welcomes back Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen. And if you’re looking for Arminia Bielefeld or Greuther Fürth, you’ll have to check the Bundesliga 2 fixture list this year.

Matchday Opponent Date Time Followed by
1 at Frankfurt Aug 5 8:30p CEST
2 Vfl Wolfsburg Aug 12-14
3 at Vfl Bochum Aug 19-21
4 Gladbach Aug 26-28 DFB R1
5 at Union Berlin Sep 2-4 UCL 1
6 VfB Stuttgart Sep 9-11 UCL 2
7 at FC Augsburg Sep 16-18 Nations League
8 B04 Leverkusen Sep 30-Oct 2 UCL 3
9 at Dortmund Oct 7-9 UCL 4
10 SC Freiburg Oct 14-16 DFB R2
11 at Hoffenheim Oct 21-23 UCL 5
12 Mainz Oct 28-30 UCL 6
13 at Hertha Berlin Nov 4-6
14 Werder Bremen Nov 8-9
15 at Schalke Nov 11-13 FIFA World Cup
16 at RB Leipzig Jan 20-22
17 1. FC Köln Jan 24-25
18 Frankfurt Jan 27-29 DFB R3 A
19 at Vfl Wolfsburg Feb 3-5 DFB R3 B
20 Vfl Bochum Feb 10-12 UCL R16 A
21 at Gladbach Feb 17-19 UCL R16 A
22 Union Berlin Feb 24-26
23 at VfB Stuttgart Mar 3-5 UCL R16 B
24 FC Augsburg Mar 10-12 UCL R16 B
25 at B04 Leverkusen Mar 17-19 FIFA cut-off period
26 Dortmund Mar 31-Apr 2 DFB QF
27 at SC Freiburg Apr 8-9 UCL QF A
28 Hoffenheim Apr 14-16 UCL QF B
29 at Mainz Apr 21-23
30 Hertha Berlin Apr 28-30 DFB SF
31 at Werder Bremen May 5-7 UCL SF A
32 Schalke May 12-14 UCL SF B
33 RB Leipzig May 19-21
34 at 1. FC Köln May 27
DFB Pokal Final June 3
Champions League Final June 7

Which games are you looking forward to most this season? Who will present the strongest challenge? Can Bayern win it all, yet again? Let us know in the comments below!

