FIFA announces host venues for 2026 North American World Cup

They are finally here! The cities and, specifically, the venues which will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup Canada/Mexico/United States were revealed by FIFA. If you are in North America and have been waiting to see some of your favorite Bayern Munich players line up for their respective countries, this could be your chance.

As FIFA had previously announced, 16 cities were selected as the hosts for the 2020 World Cup, the first one hosted by three nations, and the second hosted by more than one country after Korea-Japan in 2002.

As reported by The Athletic, the following cities were chosen out of a shortlist of 22:

Western region

Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco/Bay Area, Los Angeles and Guadalajara.

Central region

Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Monterrey and Mexico City.

Eastern region

Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey.

On the venues side, these were the selected to host:

The matches in the United States will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), AT&T Stadium (Dallas/Arlington), Gillette Stadium (Boston), NRG Stadium (Houston), Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), MetLife Stadium (New York/New Jersey), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Levi’s Stadium (San Francisco) and Lumen Field (Seattle). Canada matches will be played at BMO Field in Toronto and BC Place in Vancouver. Finally, the Mexican stadiums hosting matches will be the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, and Estadio Akron in Guadalajara. The decision of which venues will host which games will be decided later.

It’s worth noting that Canada and Mexico will host 10 matches each, while the United States will host the remaining 60. Also of relevance is the fact that all matches will be played in the U.S. from the quarterfinals onward.

This World Cup will be especially relevant for us BFW Staff, as many of us live near or even in host cities, which will give us the chance to maybe attend a match, and even meet in person. This may also apply for many of you our readers, so make sure if you are near one of the host cities!