Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 54 — The latest on Bayern Munich’s transfer sagas with Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, and Serge Gnabry; Joshua Kimmich’s power play; Leroy Sane’s funky slump; and MORE!

I am ecstatic we’ve reached the weekend...how about you?

By CSmith1919
FC Bayern Muenchen Celebrates Winning The Bundesliga Photo by Thomas Hiermayer/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

There is a lot of moving and shaking these days Bayern Munich and we’re covering it all here at BFW. This week, though, some of the biggest pieces of news were not necessarily always revolving around transfers. Take a look at the big topics we have on tap for this episode:

  • A deep dive into the relationship between Joshua Kimmich and Julian Nagelsmann.
  • A look at Leroy Sane’s extended slump and why 2022/23 might not be so kind to the sometimes dazzling attacker.
  • The latest transfer reports on Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, and Serge Gnabry.
  • Ryan Gravenberch’s arrival at Bayern Munich.
  • Some sad news on some of our favorite prospects.

