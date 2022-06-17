Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea holding out hope for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski; Real Madrid, Arsenal among clubs eyeing Corentin Tolisso; Liverpool urged to get Serge Gnabry; Tyler Adams to Leeds United?; and MORE!

Chelsea FC knows the competitors in the landscape, but the club is still holding out hope that it can land Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski.

FC Barcelona seems to be Lewandowski’s first choice destination, while Paris Saint-Germain’s deep pockets could make the French club a lucrative stop on the Poland international’s career path.

Chelsea, however, wants to be a bigger player in the game for Lewandowski:

TRUE✅ behind Gabriel Jesus is also Robert Lewandowski on the list of @ChelseaFC for a new striker. However, Chelsea know that they are behind Barcelona @FCBarcelona and Paris @PSG_inside in the Poker for Lewandowski — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 16, 2022

The word on the street is that Lewandowski’s wife Anna is not too keen on a move to England. Meanwhile, his ex-agent inferred that the striker does not want to go to the Premier League where he might not be as successful.

Does any of that matter? We might find out if FC Barcelona cannot put together an acceptable bid.

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso is reportedly being courted by Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon, Manchester United, and Arsenal FC:

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso this summer. The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order with the German giants and he is now set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of this month. According to Fichajes, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti – who managed Tolisso during his time at Bayern – is keen to reunite with the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The report adds that Real Madrid could face competition from Tolisso’s former club Lyon, who are desperate to lure the midfielder back to France on a free transfer. Tolisso has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal after admitting earlier this month that he would like to test himself in England.

If Tolisso can stay healthy, some club is going to get an absolute gem. Unfortunately, staying out of the trainer’s room has been the issue.

For anyone fretting Germany’s recent performances, former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick had quite a way to make people feel a little bit more assured.

Germany smacked Italy 5-2 in a match that really was not even that close.

Die Mannschaft was dominant from the outset and never let up. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at how the scoring went down.

What looked different in this match for Germany as compared to some previous games.

The offensive explosion fueled by Timo Werner, Thomas Müller, and others.

A good showing from the squad’s outside backs.

Why Leroy Sane needs to catch a break of some sort to get back in gear.

Liverpool has been urged to get serious about its rumored pursuit of Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry:

Former Liverpool right-back Glen Johnson has urged the Reds to make a move for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. Liverpool have been linked with a summer move for the 26-year-old. Gnabry’s contract does not expire until June 2023. The forward possesses a current market value of £58.50 million. Johnson believes that signing Gnabry would be “smart business” by Liverpool. As quoted by Anfield Watch on Twitter, he told bettingodds.com the following: “I really like him. I believe that’s a deal that Liverpool would look at more seriously because of the price and because of his age. That move would tick their criteria much more. That’s smart business.”

It would seem that Jurgen Klopp is the type of manager who could find a way to squeeze the most of Gnabry. As for the Bayern Munich winger, it seems like that Sadio Mane’s seemingly impending arrival at Säbener Straße could be enough to push Gnabry to seek employment elsewhere.

Bayern Munich youngster and USMNT attacker Malik Tillman could be on his way to a loan assignment at a soon-to-be determined destination:

On Malik Tillman hangs the Bayern coach just as little. The club and the player also agree that he needs more playing practice and must be loaned out this summer. The German-American’s advisers are currently looking at several options at home and abroad, there is no trend yet.

Climbing into the rotation at Bayern Munich seems like a tall task for Tillman at this point, so a loan would not be the worst thing.

Former Bayern Munich treble-winner Alvaro Odriozola is headed back to Real Madrid after a loan spell at Fiorentina. Now, Odriozola could have a larger role with Los Blancos:

Bayern flop (Editor’s Note: Flop? How dare you, sir or ma’am?) Álvaro Odriozola has returned to Real Madrid after being loaned out by AC Fiorentina. The 26-year-old right-back from San Sebastián is under contract with Los Blancos until 2024 and will not be loaned out for the third time next season, but should act as a backup for the injury-prone Dani Carvajal. Real coach Carlo Ancelotti often had to use right winger Lucas Vázquez in the back right in 2021/22, which the Italian didn’t like so much, which is why Odriozola is to take over from now on, reports the Spanish newspaper AS . The good thing about Odriozola is his pace on the wing and his improved defensive play, as seen in Serie A last season. In addition, he recently adhered to a special diet and fitness plan, so the right-back sees himself well prepared for the challenge at Real. In 2018, the Madrilenians put a proud 30 million euros on the table for the Spanish international, who also played at the World Cup in Russia. Maybe he can justify the price in 2022/23?

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca could officially sign with Leeds United as early as today, but he could also have some company from the Bundesliga — RB Leipzig and USMNT midfielder Tyle Adams:

Tyler Adams is likely to leave RB Leipzig this summer amid speculation over a move to Leeds United - one of many teams ‘exploring this possibility’, according to Fabrizio Romano . Adams has been linked with a move to Elland Road after falling down the pecking order at his current club, and the 23-year-old has ‘been connected’ with the Whites on several occasions. Adams has attracted interest across Europe from Sevilla and Benfica but could prefer a reunion with Jesse Marsch, who gave Adams his professional debut for New York Red Bulls in 2015. The Whites boss is keen to strengthen the midfield area, and is looking to add further reinforcements following the imminent signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca.

For me, a move for Adams could be a bit redundant as both players are primarily known as defensive midfielders. If both players move to Leeds United, it will be interesting to see how this all shakes out. Do they play together? Does one win a permanent job?