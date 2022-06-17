Weekend Warm-up: Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané is in a terrible slump and could be feeling the weight of heavy expectations; Josip Stanisic’s rise; Batman movies ranked!; Throwing it back to INXS; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has been in a terrible funk for months, but still has the type of exceptional ability that always seems to leave fans, pundits, and football scouts salivating for more.

For whatever reason, Sane’s career has been a roller coaster of emotions. The 18-month pursuit by Bayern Munich when the player was at Manchester City set up lofty — maybe unrealistic — expectations for the winger upon his arrival in Bavaria.

His first season at Bayern Munich was also his first campaign after an ACL injury, which meant that he was never going to fully be 100%, nor would he be able to show his full potential.

A year later, with more confidence in his knee and working under a new coach, Sane started out incredibly well, but fizzled into dramatic slump that could eventually land him on the bench for both club and country.

“It’s not an easy situation for him. We’re helping him, but of course he has to help himself. In the end, as a player, you have to fight your way out of it,” German national team director Oliver Bierhoff recently told Abendzeitung. “You shouldn’t overinterpret your body language, that’s his way, but it’s important, he knows, that he has to perform despite this body language.”

Sane’s body language can, indeed, sometimes come across poorly, but the player has also had run-ins with both of his coaches at Bayern Munich (Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann), which have not helped his cause. Flick, of course, is now the manager of the German national team, where he still hopes to get the best out of Sane.

Sane’s struggles were also recently detailed by kicker and the German outlet insinuated that the pressure of being the “savior” at wing for Bayern Munich might have been too much for the player to handle:

Sane never wanted this role of the Messiah, it was assigned to him. He also brought that certain superstar factor to the club. Yet he sees himself very differently. ”It’s not that I want to be seen as a celebrity,” said Sane, who, looking back on his two years at Bayern, was neither one nor the other. No football Jesus, no Hollywood star.

Was the pressure too much for Sane to handle? Bayern Munich appears to think so and will take a new approach with Sane for 2022/23. It seems that the club is brainstorming how to make it work with Sane and will change its approach with the player:

Kicker learned that one approach for the coming season, a psychological one, should be to allow the player more peace and quiet, to let him be as he is. Don’t build up pressure, lower expectations, give him freedom. The many conversations with him could, it is said internally, have been rather counterproductive. Now Hansi Flick, his ex-coach and national trainer, is trying to build up Sane, who is undoubtedly highly talented.

No doubt, Bayern Munich will do what it can to help Sane re-find his form, but ultimately the player will have to make things happen for himself. Will he rise to the occasion or will the potential arrival of Sadio Mane become yet another stumbling block for the 26-year-old?

Either way, 2022/23 will be a key season in determining Sane’s future in Bavaria. How do you think next season will work for Sane?

Poll Where will Leroy Sane end up with Bayern Munich for 2022/23?

Part-time starter: Sane will find himself in a position competing week-to-week.

Clear backup: Sane will be the clear second choice to starters (possibly Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane).

Deep reserve: This could be the season we start to see Sane's faults come to the forefront and he'll get overtaken on the roster.

0% Part-time starter: Sane will find himself in a position competing week-to-week. (0 votes)

0% Clear backup: Sane will be the clear second choice to starters (possibly Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mane). (0 votes)

0% Deep reserve: This could be the season we start to see Sane’s faults come to the forefront and he’ll get overtaken on the roster. (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Stanisic setting himself up for interesting season

One of the great stories of last preseason was the rise of Josip Stanisic. After Hansi Flick gave him a cup of coffee in the Bundesliga in 2020/21, Stanisic shined brightly initially under Julian Nagelsmann.

Versatile, quick, savvy, and with a calm presence on the ball, the now 22-year-old player displayed some extremely positive traits. Injuries and illnesses, however, thwarted Stanisic’s progress (at least in the eyes of the coaching staff). By the end of the season, though, the youngster was back in the mix and getting playing time.

The arrival of Noussair Mazraoui certainly put a damper on any hopes that Stanisic had for a spot in the starting XI for this upcoming season, but as his recent performances with Croatia have shown, the youngster is still approaching every day with a “prove it” mentality.

Should Julian Nagelsmann formally shift to a back three-based formation, Stanisic could see his opportunities for playing time rise a bit, but that situation will not be settle for quite a while. Will the determined youngster be able to break through at Bayern Munich — or will he end up as a “buy low, sell high” asset for the Bavarians to deal with in the transfer market?

The 2022/23 season will certainly have a multitude of storylines and that will surely be one to follow.

