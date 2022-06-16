Bayern Munich’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

Literally everything you could ask for in one place!

Things are never boring at Bayern Munich, but even so this transfer window is shaping up to be quite something.

The major story is definitely the Robert Lewandowski transfer saga. He wants to leave, and is willing to do anything to get away. This has set off a chain reaction causing Bayern to look for alternatives, with the major target being Liverpool’s Sadio Mane as a huge blockbuster signing.

Meanwhile you had numerous fringe players orchestrating their moves away from the club, plus Frauen and youth transfers, and the announcement of transfers like Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui. And that’s not even the full story. There’s been rumors of pretty much every variety, from the implausible to the downright crazy.

