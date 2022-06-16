Can Barcelona afford Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski? Real Madrid’s Florentino Perez weighs in

Bayern Munich have set a steep price for wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski. The Bavarian giants will not accept anything less than €40m up front in transfer fees, which presents a severe challenge for FC Barcelona in trying to sign him. The Catalans have a ... complicated financial situation this summer.

How complicated? Well no one actually knows. Some folks will tell you that they can’t sign anyone this transfer window without some miraculous cash injection to balance the books. Others (mostly Barca president Laporta himself) will say that the club is in tip top shape and will sign all their targets without any issue. What exactly is the truth?

To figure that out, let’s turn to an unlikely source — Real Madrid’s president. Florentino Perez gave an interview to El Chiringuito (yes, the tic tac show) yesterday where he commented on a number of topics, including Barcelona’s financial situation, the impending deal with CVC, and the transfer of Robert Lewandowski. Having tried and failed to sign Lewandowski numerous times in the past, Perez must consider himself an expert on the topic at this point.

“Laporta had a lot of pressure on the subject of signing with CVC,” said Perez, “but Barcelona are a serious club. Barca are one of the biggest clubs in the world, they can go through a difficult situation, but they will overcome it. Barca are a direct competitor of Real Madrid, but Barca and Real Madrid are the two best clubs in the world. To belittle Barcelona and put pressure on them is absurd. If Barca and Madrid prosper, we all prosper.”

Now here’s the part you’ve been waiting for:

“Can Barca sign Lewandowski? I don’t know. Let Barca do what they deem appropriate.”

Clearly, Flo is as confused as we are. Oh well, let’s see how it goes.