Report: The #ArpTrain has left the station for Bayern Munich

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich and Fiete Arp have reached an agreement to part ways, which will allow the young German to return to Holstein Kiel.

The Bavarians will buy out the remainder of Arp’s contract and in return will receive a hefty sell-on clause, which could become a good thing if the youngster can ever rediscover the talent and mindset that once made him a much-heralded prospect:

Bayern and Jann-Fiete Arp have reached an agreement to terminate the player’s contract. The striker was under contract until 2023 — and not 2024 as previously thought. Bayern will pay Arp a compensation fee of €3 million. In return of terminating the contract and allowing Arp to move to Holstein Kiel on a free transfer, Bayern have secured a 35% sell-on clause for the striker.

Arp’s career with Bayern Munich started off great with a strong preseason in 2019, but was quickly derailed by injuries, illnesses, and eventually a bout with a loss of confidence. In one of the more sad cases of “What if?”, Arp seems to be a player who just experienced a bit of “too much, too soon” and got swallowed up by football.

This is really sad. Bayern is always going to be an incredibly hard club to turn down, and injuries played a big part in restricting his progress, but this was always a stretch. Still only 22, but having to make up for lost time. https://t.co/byXRAwQARa — Kevin Hatchard ⚽️ (@kevinhatchard) June 16, 2022

Arp will now head back to Holstein Kiel in hopes of rejuvenating his career.