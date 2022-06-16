FC Barcelona preparing new offer for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, fires back at La Liga president

According to a report from Bild, FC Barcelona is preparing its next offer to Bayern Munich for Robert Lewandowski — one that could entice the Rekordmeister to part ways with his star striker:

According to BILD information, the offer will be around 50 million euros! According to information from SPORT BILD, the Munich team is already discussing the amount from which the club should start talks with Barcelona. Bayern did not respond to the first offer. 32 million plus five million euros in bonus payments was not enough! The record champions don’t even want to think about selling for less than 40 million euros.

The offer from FC Barcelona is dependent on a vote from the club’s membership on whether it should dip into further debt to make a move for Lewandowski happen. That vote will occur at a general meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona lashed back at La Liga president Javier Tebas, who has insisted publicly that the Catalans cannot afford the Poland international.

“We were also meeting in the board of directors when these statements were released. We found out from the reaction of the player’s representatives who, logically alarmed, contacted us and we had no choice but to react. There was concern because, logically, if the establishment that has to decide something about a player’s participation in the league says something like this, it is really worrying. We see it as an interference,” said FC Barcelona vice president Barcelona vice president Eduard Romeu (as captured by 90min.com). “In the end, we understand that La Liga is there to defend the interests of the different clubs, including Barça. We’re not asking for preferential treatment, nothing different from anyone. We are simply asking for equal conditions, nothing more.”