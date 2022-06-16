Robert Lewandowski’s former agent has choice words about the Bayern Munich striker

Personnel at Bayern Munich are surely unhappy with Robert Lewandowski’s current statements. One of the clubs interested in the Pole, in case he does not stay at Bayern, is the French version of Manchester City, PSG. However, why wasn’t PSG considered a destination for Lewandowski previously?

Per iMiaSanMia, Lewandowski’s former agent, Kucharski, Lewandowski’s wife, Anna, might be the reason behind a move to Paris not being feasible before. Kucharski mentioned: “ I wasn’t allowed to negotiate with PSG in the past because Robert’s wife didn’t want to go to Paris. Maybe that has changed now”.

If not PSG, why not the English Premier League? Lewandowski’s former agent mentions, according to iMiaSanMia, that Lewandowski used the English weather as an excuse: “I always heard Robert give a childish explanation that it rains so much in England.”

Does Kucharski agree that the reason was as simple as the gray English skies? Of course he doesn’t! According to iMiaSanMia, he mentioned the following: “But I think the real reason was that he didn’t think he could be as efficient as in Germany.”

Well, there you have it. Maybe, like James Rodriguez in the past, Lewandowski is aggrieved by cold weather and wants to go to a warmer place. Perhaps, a club having to sell assets to accommodate him is his future destination. Whatever the case, Bayern Munich fans are not the only ones aggrieved with Robert Lewandowski.