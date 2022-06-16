RB Leipzig already eyeing up replacement for Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer?

Bayern Munich is rumored to have a strong interest in RB Leipzig defensive midfielder Konrad Laimer. While a move this summer is by no means a certainty, Die Roten Bullen could already be making contingency plans in the event Laimer and his agent push the issue for a transfer.

According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, RB Leipzig is thinking about making a move for Wolfsburg’s Xaver Schlager, who would be a like-for-like replacement for Laimer should he bolt for Bayern Munich:

News #Schlager: He is a top candidate in Leipzig and could replace Laimer. Talks about the 24 y/o Austrian have taken place. Schlager has a release clause in his contract in Wolfsburg. @SkySportDE @philipphinze24 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 15, 2022

The interesting part of this whole equation is how this whole domino effect could essentially be one Austrian potentially replacing another, who would potentially replace yet another Austrian — Marcel Sabitzer.

Whatever happens, this offseason will surely be littered with rumors surrounding Schlager, Laimer, and Sabitzer until the respective situation for each player settles.

Sabitzer is reportedly unhappy with his role at Bayern Munich, but might also be reluctant to move on from the club.

Leipziger Volkszeitung reporter Guido Schäfer is at least somewhat refuting Plettenberg’s report, however. Schäfer acknowledged that RB Leipzig in interested in Schlager, but insists that a move for Schlager has nothing to do with Laimer for Die Roten Bullen:

Herr Schlager kostet knapp über zehn Millionen Euro. Gutes Preis/Leistungsverhältnis. Die von Sky-Hinze richtigerweise berichtete Eheanbahnung hat nix mit Laimer, sondern eher mit Adams/Haidara zu tun. Glei ch mehr aus der Feder der Kollegin Henselin — Guido Schäfer (@schfer_g) June 16, 2022