RB Leipzig already eyeing up replacement for Bayern Munich transfer target Konrad Laimer?

There could be a domino effect for a few Austrians in the Bundesliga coming down the pike.

By CSmith1919
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-WOLFSBURG-LEIPZIG Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich is rumored to have a strong interest in RB Leipzig defensive midfielder Konrad Laimer. While a move this summer is by no means a certainty, Die Roten Bullen could already be making contingency plans in the event Laimer and his agent push the issue for a transfer.

According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, RB Leipzig is thinking about making a move for Wolfsburg’s Xaver Schlager, who would be a like-for-like replacement for Laimer should he bolt for Bayern Munich:

The interesting part of this whole equation is how this whole domino effect could essentially be one Austrian potentially replacing another, who would potentially replace yet another Austrian — Marcel Sabitzer.

Whatever happens, this offseason will surely be littered with rumors surrounding Schlager, Laimer, and Sabitzer until the respective situation for each player settles.

Sabitzer is reportedly unhappy with his role at Bayern Munich, but might also be reluctant to move on from the club.

Leipziger Volkszeitung reporter Guido Schäfer is at least somewhat refuting Plettenberg’s report, however. Schäfer acknowledged that RB Leipzig in interested in Schlager, but insists that a move for Schlager has nothing to do with Laimer for Die Roten Bullen:

Mr. Schlager costs just over ten million euros. Good price/performance ratio. The marriage initiation correctly reported by Sky-Hinze has nothing to do with Laimer, but rather with Adams/Haidara. More from the pen of colleague Henselin

