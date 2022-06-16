Bayern Munich completes sale of both Christian Früchtl and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, but reportedly has buyback clauses on each goalkeeper

Bayern Munich has officially sold goalkeeper Christian Früchtl and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann Früchtl is off to Austria Wien, while Hoffmann joins Eintracht Braunschweig.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic expressed gratitude for the hard work put in by the young goalkeepers over the years.

“We would like to thank Christian and Ron-Thorben for our many successful years together. Both came to our youth department young, have gone through all youth teams of FC Bayern and proved their great talent in all age groups and then as members of the licensed squad,” Salihamidzic said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

The sporting director went on to talk about how each player was ready to make the leap to consistent first-team play.

“For Christian, the move to Austria Wien is the necessary next step in his career. It was his wish and we understand that. We also have a responsibility to make this development possible for him,” Salihamidzic said. “Ron-Thorben showed his great potential in 24 competitive games at AFC Sunderland last season. At Eintracht Braunschweig he will now consistently continue on his way. He wants match practice, we are convinced that he can be a strong support for Braunschweig in the second division. We wish them both every success in their future.”

According to Bild, Bayern Munich has buyback clauses on each goalkeeper:

Nach @SPORTBILD-Infos hat der FC Bayern für beide Torhüter eine Rückkaufklausel einbauen lassen. — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) June 15, 2022