VfB Stuttgart looking to sign Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee

VfB Stuttgart have expressed their interest in signing Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee. It won’t be a simple process though. The Dutch striker won’t leave easily since he needs to wait on the conclusion of others in that same position. Basically, his future depends on what will happen with Lewandowski this summer, as well as if Bayern signs another player in his position.

Stuttgart have expressed their interest in signing Joshua Zirkzee. However, the Dutchman currently has to wait. His future depends on what will happen with Lewandowski and Bayern's other candidates for the position [@altobelli13 @SPORTBILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 14, 2022

The Dutch striker just spent a season on loan with RSC Anderlecht and had a successful stint scoring 15 goals and eight assists in the league. The 21-year-old talent is valued at just over 10 million euros and would be a great sale for the Bavarians if they can get the right price. Zirkzee hasn’t developed the way they anticipated but could still be worth a few bucks.

A sale is probably best for both parties, but of course, Lewandowski’s future is what the entire deal would rely upon. It’s still hard to predict what might happen there. Clearly, Zirkzee’s season on loan has done good for the Dutch striker.