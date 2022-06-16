As Bayern Munich turns focus to Sadio Mane negotiations, talks with Sasa Kalajdzic head to the backburner

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has put its talks with VfB Stuttgart on the backburner until it can finalize its pursuit of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane:

Talks with Sasa Kalajdzic and other new striker candidates have currently been put in the background. At the moment, the top priority is Sadio Mane — the club’s bosses are working eagerly on finalizing a deal for the Senegalese star.

This is likely not a big deal as Bayern Munich probably needs to turn its full attention to finalizing the Mane deal. While Kalajdzic is receiving looks from other big clubs, it can be assumed that because the Austrian has already had talks with Bayern Munich, there would at least be one more round of discussions with the Rekordmeister before Kalajdzic makes a decision on his future.

Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United, Benfica, and Paris St. Germain are all reportedly interested in Kalajdzic.