Daily Schmankerl: PSG to make move for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski?; Frenkie de Jong downplays Manchester United rumors; FC Barcelona’s contingency plan for Robert Lewandowski; Timo Werner, Josip Stanisic recognized; and MORE!

Paris Saint-Germain could be looking to make a quick move to set itself up to sign Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. To make that happen, PSG would have to sell off Mauro Icardi.

Interestingly, the report also states that Neymar’s future with PSG could be in doubt should the club acquire the Polish star:

Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign Robert Lewandowski amid the striker’s desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer. But after adding another German title to his collection last month, Lewandowski recently announced his intention to leave Bayern and embark on a new challenge this summer. According to L’Equipe, PSG have identified Lewandowski as a top target and are keen to win the race for his signature. Luis Campos, who was appointed football advisor at the Parc des Princes this week, is said to be keen on bolstering their attack ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. The French club are therefore hoping to prise him away from Munich ahead of the new season, reports L’Equipe. Lewandowski has been on PSG’s radar for some time, only for Bayern’s refusal to offload their star striker to prevent them from bringing him to France. PSG have the finances to pull it off but would first need to offload Mauro Icardi, who has fallen out of favour in the French capital. Lewandowski’s arrival could also plunge Neymar’s future into doubt, given Mbappe recently penned a new deal and Messi is set to see out the final year of his. Neymar could well see his playing time reduced should the Bayern striker rock up in Paris, which may tempt him to seek a move away.

Everybody has an opinion. This one infers that Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski would rather move to Arsenal FC than Manchester United:

Chris Sutton has claimed that Arsenal are a better option for Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski than Manchester United, who have been linked with a move to sign him. “Why would he want to go to Manchester United? There are bigger and better options out there. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs, at this moment in time and Arsenal are a better option, at this moment in time than Manchester United. One club seems to be stable under Arteta, I am not saying Arteta has torn up too many trees, but they are in a better position and they are better placed than Manchester United.”

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is trying to downplay the rumors linking him to Manchester United:

Frenkie de Jong on Man United deal: "You're always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player, but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment".



"I feel fine there [at Barça], so… no news", de Jong added.

It seems that if FC Barcelona wants to get Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, a sale of De Jong might need to happen.

For anyone fretting Germany’s recent performances, former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick had quite a way to make people feel a little bit more assured.

Germany smacked Italy 5-2 in a match that really was not even that close.

Die Mannschaft was dominant from the outset and never let up. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at how the scoring went down.

What looked different in this match for Germany as compared to some previous games.

The offensive explosion fueled by Timo Werner, Thomas Müller, and others.

A good showing from the squad’s outside backs.

Why Leroy Sane needs to catch a break of some sort to get back in gear.

Germany’s Timo Werner and Croatia’s Josip Stanisic were both lauded for their standout performances this week in the UEFA Nations League with a spot on the “Team of the Round”:

If FC Barcelona cannot work out a deal for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, the Catalans are said to be strongly considering Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus:

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is subject to a lot of interest this summer as it is well-known that the forward wants a move away from the club. Arsenal were considered favourites to complete the signing of Jesus but recent reports indicate that Chelsea also want a seat at the negotiating table. Oriol Domenech is now reporting that Barcelona will target the Brazilian striker if their move for Robert Lewandowski falls through.

If you are the type of person who loves the drama surrounding sports — and you also love Bayern Munich — then this was a week built for you.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest news on Robert Lewandowski, his — alleged — pompous exchange with Julian Nagelsmann, and why it is probably time to find a good deal and send him packing.

Why there might be cracks in Nagelsmann’s foundation at Bayern Munch.

An update on Konrad Laimer and why it might take until July for teams to get serious.

An appreciation of Germany’s recent success.

Bayern Munich’s more-than-serious work in trying to acquire Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Hoffenheim reportedly wants to bring back Bayern Munich’s Chris Richards on a loan or sale, but could also be looking at Borussia Dortmund’s Dan-Axel Zagadou:

In addition to Ko Itakura, TSG Hoffenheim also have Dan-Axel Zagadou (23) in their sights for defense. The free Frenchman no longer has any prospects in Dortmund and with his beefy stature would provide the physicality hoped for in Hoffenheim in the back line.

According to Sport1, Bayern Munich might be willing to sell Richards for €15 million:

The central defender, who has returned from his Hoffenheim loan, is allowed to go with a suitable offer of around 15 million euros. According to SPORT1 information, TSG is interested in a permanent commitment, while The Athletic also brings English clubs such as Crystal Palace and FC Southampton into play as potential buyers. Richards could have another opportunity to present himself to Nagelsmann in training in July. Last year, the American hardly knew how to convince the coach. That’s why Nagelsmann — as of now — would not resist him leaving.

Real Madrid is said to be already planning its big transfer coup for next summer...Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham:

Real Madrid are already planning to beat England’s elite clubs to the signing of Jude Bellingham next summer and are preparing a package worth approximately €90m for the Borussia Dortmund starlet.

Bellingham’s exit from Borussia Dortmund seems inevitable, but it would stand to reason that Real Madrid will get major competition from clubs in the Premier League.

