Breaking: Fabrizio Romano nearing “Here we go!”-stage on Bayern Munich’s effort to sign Liverpool star Sadio Mane

According to a report by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the talks between Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane, and Liverpool are nearing a conclusion and it looks like Senegalese attacker should start packing his bags for Bavaria.

Per Romano, Mane and Bayern Munich have reached a “full verbal agreement” on personal terms, which includes a three-year contract. Moreover, Romano states that Bayern Munich is set to submit its latest bit to Liverpool, but it still remains to be seen if the English power will accept the bid — or if it will continue to play hardball with the Rekordmeister.

Whatever the case, Romano insist things are “really close now”:

Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready - talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted. #FCBayern #LFC are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it's really close now. pic.twitter.com/v8cDmrFS91 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2022

According to Bild, Bayern Munich’s latest bid for Mane will be a base proposal of €35 million, plus €5 million in add-ons. Is that enough for Liverpool to say “yes”?

As far as a salary goes, Bayern Munich was reportedly set to offer Mane north of €20 million, which would put him in the upper-echelon of the squad.