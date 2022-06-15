Hansi Flick sees potential attacking turnover in Bundesliga as exciting development

To be clear, Germany boss Hansi flick does not like seeing that Bayern Munich could lose Robert Lewandowski in the same summer that Borussia Dortmund saw Erling Haaland leave for Manchester City.

Flick, however, acknowledges the reality of the situation and thinks this could help boost the next generation of attackers in the Bundesliga.

“Maybe this will give young German players the chance to prove themselves. For example - Karim Adeyemi in Dortmund, even though he is a different type of player,” Flick told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The 57-year-old coach also noted that the possible transfer of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich could help cover the loss of Haaland — and the potential transfer of Lewandowski.

“Mane is absolutely world class. If he wants to play in Germany, that would be a real reinforcement for the Bundesliga. I would be happy about that,” said Flick. “I had a wonderful, successful time with Lewy at FC Bayern. He had his best time during our sextuple season. He’s an absolute professional, a world-class player. I think it’s a shame that the situation has come to this.”