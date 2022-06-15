Report: Lack of a plan and support are irritating Marcel Sabitzer at Bayern Munich

According to Bild, Bayern Munich is more than eager to part ways with Marcel Sabitzer.

In what is becoming a consistent theme, the German outlet is pushing the storyline that the Bavarians want Sabitzer gone, but the player is hanging on to their leg, refusing to let go:

According to BILD information, the Bayern bosses still want to sell Sabitzer this summer and thus get around 10 million euros a year from the payroll! Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic (45) and technical director Marco Neppe (36) would like to give up the Austrian after just one disappointing season. If a club comes that brings the 15 million euro transfer fee that was paid to Leipzig in 2021, Bavaria’s sales plan would be in place!

Per the report, Sabitzer is unhappy that Bayern Munich has no concrete plan for him — and also that the club was looking into his old teammate and countryman, Konrad Laimer:

BILD knows: Sabitzer is disappointed with the plans of the bosses. He lacks support. He also noticed early on that those responsible were looking for his buddy and Austrian compatriot Konrad Laimer as a replacement in midfield. That’s why the sensitive star asked for a crisis summit on Säbener Strasse: Sabitzer and Wittmann sat on May 10 with Brazzo and Neppe on the executive floor. Coach Julian Nagelsmann (34) was not there. Salihamidzic and Neppe are said to have been cautious in the conversation. They would rather have Nagelsmann tell his dream player of the summer of 2021 that he should be sold.

The meeting for the two parties makes sense. Sabitzer definitely underperformed (for one reason or another), but it could be strongly argued that the club never really had a plan for how he would fit in or how to integrate him into the squad effectively.

Essentially, Bayern Munich wanted the shiny, new toy, but had no idea how to actually make it work.

What could be the death knell for Sabitzer, though, is that he — allegedly — has no support aside of Nagelsmann, who could actually find himself on the the hot seat this season if the club does not seriously contend for the Champions League crown:

After the summit, Wittmann said in BILD: “We want a new start at FC Bayern and that has also been decided. He stays, wants to really throw himself into the pre-season and show that he can do better.” Sabitzer wants to fight his way through Bayern. But only Nagelsmann still really believes in his ex-Leipzig captain. Although the coach had expected a lot more from “Sabi” in his first year in Munich, he would give him another chance. According to BILD information, Sabitzer is unsettled and thinks a lot about his future. If the bosses have their way, it’s not up to FC Bayern!

If true (you know how that goes with these kinds of reports), this story could be an issue for Sabitzer, whose role for 2022/23 is certainly questionable at this point. Not only is Nagelsmann’s formation choice uncertain at this stage, but the depth chart could be tough to climb as well. Not only are Joshua Kimmich and Goretzka entrenched as starters, but new arrival Ryan Gravenberch will push for playing time and the potential acquisition of Laimer could crowd the central midfield.

For Sabitzer, the choice between staying at the club or leaving, could come down to how much assurance he wants on playing time — and if he is willing to move to get that.

Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Sabitzer, who could be reluctant to leave Germany.