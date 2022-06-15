Is Joshua Kimmich turning into Anakin Skywalker at Bayern Munich?

According to a report form Sport Bild, Joshua Kimmich is growing more powerful at Bayern Munich — perhaps, so much that he could be worrying some observers about how he is attaining this newfound strength...

GASP!

Let’s take a look at how Kimmich’s relationship with Darth Sidious...err, Julian Nagelsmann is starting to turn the midfielder into something more powerful than he ever imagined (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Joshua Kimmich is set to have more power within the team and at the club and become an even more important player on and off the pitch in the coming season. Kimmich and Nagelsmann are in regular contact even during the summer break.

— Okay, so the Anakin-Palpatine/Sidious vibes are kind of there.

Nagelsmann believes that Kimmich is a top level player but is still working with him to improve some points such as winning the ball back, counter-pressing and combination passing in the final third.

— Hmmm...so Nagelsmann is planning on showing Kimmich how to get even more out of his natural abilities, you say?

Next season, Kimmich will be a focal point and lead the team. Nagelsmann exchanges with Kimmich about his plans, which the player appreciates as he wants to have a coach with a plan and ideas. Kimmich was internally critical of previous coaches Kovač and Ancelotti.

— Kimmich wants more? And he wants a leader who can not only take his needs into consideration, but who is also more driven to succeed than those options presented to him previously?

Within the team, it is said that Kimmich’s contact with Nagelsmann is even closer than the two captains — Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller

— Obi-Wan Müller and Qui-Gon Neuer are failing their young Padawan, aren’t they?

Well, that’s it...I am convinced that Kimmich is following the same path as Anakin Skywalker.

Seriously, though, Kimmich is positioning himself to lead the next generation. He truly was “The Chosen One” by the Bayern Munich board and is the keystone figure of club that will link the previous generation with the next group of stars.

So, what will his reaction be if Robert Lewandowski leaves this summer? I think we all have an idea...

Anyway, one piece of advice Darth Kimmich...don’t give up the high ground.