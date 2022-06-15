Bayern Munich boys celebrate Germany’s big win over Italy

Germany’s players noticed a marked difference during the team’s 5-2 victory over Italy in the UEFA Nations League.

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller contributed a goal and noted that Die Mannschaft credited the team’s fortitude for the win.

“We showed more courage today. We didn’t get the chances we created for free, it was the result of good pressing. We have good players, a good attitude and a good project going on. At our best, we can beat every nation. But we still have deficits to work on,” Müller said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, allowing two goals was “annoying,” but the captain focused mostly on the positives of the performance.

“We believed in ourselves and went out on the pitch with confidence. Everything worked out from the start. Conceding goals is always annoying, but let’s not talk about it now. Tonight’s win was an important milestone,” Neuer remarked.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan was also impressed by his squad’s effort.

“We played really good football at times and deservedly won the game. The two goals we conceded were a bit unnecessary. Nevertheless, the performance was really good. If we do what we did today, many teams will find it difficult against us,” Gundogan stated.

