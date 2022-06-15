Hansi Flick lauds brilliant performance from Germany during win over Italy

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick could not be more pleased with the resilience and focus that his team showed in dismantling Italy 5-2 in the UEFA Nations League.

“I have to pay a huge compliment to the team. Respect to be able to pull off such a performance in the fourth game after a long season. Everything we set out to do, they did brilliantly,” said Flick (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

With a convincing win in its pocket, Germany will now disperse, get some rest, and get ready for a season that will including a condensed club schedule and an oddly-time World Cup in Qatar.

“It’s important to go on vacation with a win. The team did a sensational job. We’re looking forward to the road to the World Cup. We still have two important games in September, where we’ll be challenged again. We’ll see what we have to do to improve further,” Flick said.

