Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanisic displays fight, could be attractive option on transfer market

In Croatia’s 1-0 victory over France on Monday, Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanisic was an absolute beast.

For those who watched Stanisic turn in a string of excellent efforts at the beginning of last season, the 22-year-old’s showing against the reigning World Cup winners should come as no surprise.

Josip Stanišić vs France - Man of the Match



90 minutes

57 touches

38 passes completed

92.1% pass accuracy

6 tackles

2 interceptions

1 clearance

8/8 (100%) duels won

2/2 long balls

1/1 dribble completed

7.8/10 rating



German outlet kicker noted that Stanisic was absolutely vital to Croatia’s effort:

National coach Zlatko Dalic brought Stanisic to right-back from the start in the second leg in France and was not disappointed. The Munich player, who had been out of action for a long time due to the corona virus and a torn muscle at the turn of the year, did his job in a direct duel with Kylian Mbappé and later teammate Kingsley Coman so confidently that the French couldn’t do much in the final third. Stanisic stood out over 90 minutes with a spotless 100 percent tackle rate, he also intervened on the offensive from time to time and proved in the running duel with Coman how much speed the native of Munich brings with him. While Croatia cleverly timed Modric’s 1-0 goal in the fourth minute, the French are threatened with relegation to the Nations League.

Stanisic, however, did see his season derailed by injuries, COVID-19, and simply falling out of sight, out of mind with the coaching staff after missing so much time. In all, Stanisic missed 11 games and 67 total days.

Now, though, the Croatian appears to be readying to battle for a roster spot after the club inked Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui to a contract to play right-back/right wing-back:

According to kicker information, a loan is not an option for (Stanisic); he wants to fight his way through the record champions despite increased competition.

Because of his flexibility, Stanisic could also find ways to contribute at center-back (in a back three) and in the defensive midfield in Bavaria as well. A true Swiss Army knife of a player, Stanisic could also start to see his value rise on the market with each quality performance — if he cannot win over the Bayern Munich coaching staff.