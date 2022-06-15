Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. Italy; Bayern Munich making late run at Sevilla’s Jules Kounde?; Leeds United worried on Marc Roca deal?; PSG to sell Neymar to make room for Robert Lewandowski?; Paul Pogba back to Juventus?; and MORE!

Germany shook off its draw-induced cobwebs and got three points behind a thoroughly dominant effort against Italy.

Die Mannschaft secured a convincing 5-2 victory, which made former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick extremely happy. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Flick is working through his options and is trying a lot of different combinations with his lineups. There will be choppiness until Flick starts to settle things a bit, but things looked great against Italy.

Shifting to a back four, Germany looked for comfortable and assertive.

Germany looked dangerous throughout the contest.

Leroy Sane almost got out of his slump in the 7th minute, but his shot went just wide. Sane definitely played with much more energy in this match than in some previous games, but still did not find a way to break into the scoring column. Sane had a great opportunity in the 39th minute as well but hit it right at Gianluigi Donnarumma. Overall, it was not great for Sane, despite the more lively play. The winger is definitely in a funk.

Manuel Neuer made an absolutely beautiful double-save in the 8th minute. Classic Neuer.

Germany’s goal in the 10th minute was perfect. Niklas Sule hit Timo Werner with a lofted pass into the box, the Chelsea FC man settled it, laid it off to David Raum, who hit Joshua Kimmich making a late run for a picturesque goal. What a start for the Germans!

Jonas Hofmann almost made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute when Werner sent him a nice pass, but Hofmann didn’t get a good piece of the ball on his shot.

Werner had a good chance in the 40th minute, but also found too much of the net as Donnarumma made a leaping save.

There was no question on the penalty call on Italy late in the first half. Ilkay Gundogan buried it (though his placement was iffy) and Germany went into halftime up 2-0. Die Mannschaft was thoroughly dominant in the first half.

Thomas Müller put his name on the scoresheet in the 51st minute with a very Thomas Müller goal in taking advantage of some sloppy play by Italy in the final third.

Werner’s first goal was spectacular. The team play and passing leading to a “lay out” finish from Werner was awesome. Just a minute later, Werner struck again. What a couple of minutes for Werner. It was #TimoTime at that stage of the match. Also, Teddy Son made a bad bet in our virtual office and now has to paint his nails because Werner scored...so we all won.

Leon Stach came on and almost got himself on the scoresheet, but missed a very good opportunity.

Neuer was a complete beast in the match. What a performance by the GOAT!

Overall, what can you say? Germany was superb from start to finish. The only bad thing you can really complain mildly about is that the Germans lost the shutout unnecessarily.

If you missed our Initial Analysis, Match Awards, Observations, and/or Postgame Podcast, please give them a look or a listen:

Bayern Munich might be looking to slide in at the last minute and steal Sevilla’s Jules Kounde out of grip of Chelsea FC:

Petr Cech and Sevilla’s director had delivered updates on Chelsea’s main centre-half target which only reaffirmed the expectation that Kounde would become a blue in the near future. On top of this, the 23-year-old availability now to discuss transfer and personal terms having finished international duty last night with France made a Blues move somewhat imminent which would be music to the ears of manager Thomas Tuchel. However, one European team in particular is looking to throw a spanner in the works and it isn’t Barcelona. According to Rudy Galetti, Bayern Munich have emerged as the latest club to enter the race to sign Jules Kounde. The report in the German media goes on to clarify that Julian Nagelsmann wants a new central defensive option to compensate for Niklas Sule’s departure to Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca apparently went from “can’t get on the field” to “The Beatles” seemingly overnight.

After two seasons of being mired on the bench, the Spaniard has suitors coming out of the woodwork — which now has Leeds United worried about being able to procure the defensive midfielder. Eintracht Frankfurt, Sevilla, Wolverhampton, Real Betis, and Villarreal could all be readying last minute attempts to lure Roca away:

It was reported that Leeds had progressed talks with Bayern Munich to sign the 25-year-old, with 90min claiming that a £12million agreement is close. Not only that, but they also report that Leeds were not alone in their interest, but joined by a wealth of clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga, and La Liga. West Ham, Wolves, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sevilla, Real Betis and Villarreal are all credited with interest in the midfielder. Leeds are hoping to get a deal done as swiftly as possible, as there are still fears that another club could swoop in with an offer.

Despite that worry, Fabrizio Romano says Leeds United and Roca have agreed on personal terms and also that the two clubs are set on a transfer fee:

Done deal, confirmed. Leeds are set to sign Marc Roca on a permanent deal from Bayern for €12m plus add ons, verbal agreement reached. ⚪️ #LUFC



Contract will be valid until June 2026. Medical will take place this week in order to announce the new signing soon. pic.twitter.com/PqMS2tO3xK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

If you are the type of person who loves the drama surrounding sports — and you also love Bayern Munich — then this was a week built for you.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest news on Robert Lewandowski, his — alleged — pompous exchange with Julian Nagelsmann, and why it is probably time to find a good deal and send him packing.

Why there might be cracks in Nagelsmann’s foundation at Bayern Munch.

An update on Konrad Laimer and why it might take until July for teams to get serious.

An appreciation of Germany’s recent success.

Bayern Munich’s more-than-serious work in trying to acquire Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Paris Saint-Germain would reportedly need to unload some big salaries to make room for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski:

According to L’Equipe, PSG have been monitoring the situation and are prepared to get involved if it becomes apparent that Barcelona cannot get a deal over the line. As it stands, Lewandowski is only interested in signing for the Catalan giants, a feeling which has already been acknowledged and widely reported. However, Barcelona must raise substantial funds to be able to finalize a deal, the club also waiting to get the free transfers of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie made official. Those deals will seemingly not get finalized until sales are made or more pay cuts are taken by big earners, and it leaves the potential for Lewandowski to have to remain patient to secure his ideal transfer. Should Barcelona continue to struggle with their main task in hand, PSG are allegedly ready to make an official bid, most likely in excess of the proposal that Barcelona are capable of offering. The Ligue 1 champions are also in a position where they would need to offload players with Neymar and Mauro Icardi both regarded as available if the price is right.

Paul Pogba looks like he is headed back to Juventus:

Juventus are closing on final details for Paul Pogba deal. Contract almost agreed, €8m salary net per season plus add ons. It’s just matter of final details. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus



Juventus expect Pogba to sign the contract for his return very soon. pic.twitter.com/j3PxSSAS1k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 14, 2022

If you ever question Bayern Munich’s transfer tactics, just be happy you are not a Manchester United fan: