Match awards from Germany’s dominant 5:2 win over Italy

Jersey swap: Nobody

The Italians looked clueless on the field and found it difficult to create some dangerous chances. They had a couple of good moments, but in the end, scored from a deflection — to be more precise, after Manuel Neuer’s save. And they managed to score another quickly after that, from a corner. Both goals came when Germany made some changes. The feeling remains that Italy should be able to do better, and they played quite poorly tonight.

Der Bomber: Thomas Muller

A great performance from Bayern Munich’s player. Muller was very active in the final third of the pitch and created serious problems for the Italian defenders throughout the match. He often moved around the field and used space to his advantage. He scored a goal and was involved in Germany’s fantastic team goal, which Timo Werner tapped in in the end. An excellent performance from Muller, who was in a bit of a slump recently.

Fußballgott: Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City’s midfielder was outstanding today and connected great with Joshua Kimmich. Their chemistry was great, and they understood each other’s movements throughout the match. When one went forward, the other stayed back, and they generally combined well throughout the match. Gundogan scored a goal from the penalty spot and had a couple of interesting runs through the midfield. He could have done better on some occasions, but overall was very solid all-around.

Der Kaiser: David Raum

The Hoffenheim defender was again great in the left-back position. His passing is unbelievable, and it could be one of Germany’s biggest assets in the upcoming World Cup. He managed to grab yet another assist today, as he crossed the ball for Kimmich, who took the chance and scored the opening goal. He had three key passes and 82% of accurate passes. Although, he could work on his defense a bit here and there, but did okay overall. He looked a bit tired in the final stages of the match, so Flick might look into subbing him out in that period.

Meister of the Match: Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich’s passionate midfielder was one of Germany’s driving forces behind this dominant win. He opened the scoreline after he was alone in front of Gianluigi Donnaruma. He was confident throughout the match and dictated the tempo of the match. Kimmich’s passing was phenomenal tonight, as he managed to get 92% of his passes right. He also had two key passes. Overall, a great match for Kimmich, as he could be the decisive factor in Germany’s run in the World Cup.

Werner was also great today, as he scored two goals, but he could have done much much better while he was on the pitch and squandered a couple of great chances. He was a bit of a frustrating figure.