Bayern Munich Alumni: Benfica wants Mario Götze for a bargain price this summer

Mario Götze was the wonderkid who secured the 2014 World Cup trophy for the Germans with his goal in extra time. After starting his career at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, things haven’t gone quite to plan for the world cup winner. He is most likely once again on the move this summer.

It is reported by Record that the German is about to move to Benfica, as he wants out of the Netherlands. However, Benfica aren’t willing to match the asking price of just four million euros. Crazy to think that the German moved to Bayern for almost 40 million euros back in 2013, and is now valued at just over 10 million euros.

Unfortunately for Götze, he still has a contract with PSV until 2024. It is reported that he wishes to join Benfica to play under his former coach Roger Schmidt. Götze wants out so badly that he is even willing to forego salary in order to play for the Portuguese side. Götze obviously sees something special under Schmidt.