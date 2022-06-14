Report: Bayern Munich demanding single installment fee of €50 million for Robert Lewandowski

According to a report from Catalunya Radio journalist Ramon Salmurri, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is available for sale, but any club seeking to acquire the Polish Hitman would need to pony up €50 million — and fork it over all in one serving.

That’s right, if FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, or Paris Saint-Germain want Lewandowski this summer, they will have to pay on one installment. While that might not be an issue for the Londoners or the Parisians, the Catalans might not have that kind of spare cash just floating around:

⚠ LEWANDOWSKI 50 MILIONS DE COP



Explica @rsalmurri

que el Bayern vol 50 milions per Lewandowski però pagats d'una sola vegadahttps://t.co/30gNn0UzOd pic.twitter.com/ytIoubkstS — Tot costa (@totcosta) June 13, 2022

LEWANDOWSKI 50 MILLION @rsalmurri explains that Bayern want 50 million for Lewandowski but paid in one go

Even €50 million still seems a little low for Lewandowski given his production, but the Poland international is also closing in on his 34th birthday in August. Whether or not FC Barcelona can afford Lewandowski, probably depends on the club’s willingness to part ways with other players in an effort to generate the funds necessary to pay Bayern Munich for Lewandowski.

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is among the players rumored to be up or sale by the Catalans, who also have some younger stars that would bring in a hefty transfer fee if sold as well.

As for Chelsea and PSG, the pockets are a little deeper these days at those clubs.

