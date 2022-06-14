Report: Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané allegedly thought Robert Lewandowski was selfish last season, draws skepticism from bosses for drop in form

According to a report from Sport1, Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Liverpool forward Sadio Mané is not just a contingency plan in the event that both Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry leave town this summer.

In fact, the pursuit of the Senegalese attacker is also a product of the club’s dissatisfaction with Leroy Sané:

After the commitments of the Ajax players Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch, FC Bayern sporting director (Ed. Note: Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic) wants to seal the deal with Liverpool star Sadio Mané as quickly as possible – according to SPORT1 information, preferably this week. The 30-year-old should take on a leadership role and could even rise in the hierarchy to become the most important offensive star alongside Kingsley Coman and Thomas Müller if world footballer Robert Lewandowski is still a possibility. It is also clear that the Mané transfer would not necessarily be a vote of confidence for Leroy Sané. Those responsible saw the German national player as the offensive leader of the future when they transferred around 60 million euros to Manchester City for him in 2020 and provided him with a high-paying five-year contract with a gross salary of well over 15 million euros per year.

Despite the possibility of Sané dropping deeper on the depth chart while earning a big salary, Bayern Munich does not have plans to try and sell the Germany international — yet:

A Lewandowski sale could also contribute to this, by the way. As SPORT1 has learned from the Bayern squad, Sané was one of the players who became annoyed with the Pole’s increasingly selfish behavior during the second half of the season and no longer harmonized well with him on the pitch. According to Sané, he felt that Lewandowski played him too seldom, both in training sessions and in matches, and that he expressed this. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old must first and foremost find the right track himself — regardless of who plays alongside him.

Certainly, the arrival of Mané would impact Sané, who will need a more consistent showing to climb back up the depth chart.

As for Sané’s alleged thoughts on Lewandowski — they might not be an issue for next season anyway as the Pole has been linked to FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC, and Paris Saint-Germain in recent days.