Germany vs Italy: Lineups are out! Werner, Muller, and Sane start, Flick going all-out!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! Looks like Hansi Flick has opted to give Leroy Sane another chance in the lineup, likely on the left side of the pitch supported by David Raum. Thomas Muller returns to the starting XI after being rested against Hungary, while Timo Werner keeps his spot at the head of the attack. Jonas Hofmann, meanwhile, gets his third consecutive start.

If this lineup can’t beat Italy, then Germany have some serious problems.

Three games and zero wins on the board. That’s not just poor luck — Germany has been missing something these past few games.

Hansi Flick has had no luck with his attack so far, regardless of who he’s played in attack. Gladbach’s Jonas Hofmann has been the only true standout performer so far, scoring twice in two starts — but that’s still well below standard for a team boasting stars from Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and more. If Flick can’t figure out how to unlock Italy tonight, the Germans may come out of this international break with zero wins from four games, which is pretty close to a disaster.

Match Info

Location: Borussia-Park, Monchengladbach, Germany

Time: 8:45 pm local time, 2:45 pm EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

