Sané, a product of the Ruhrpott, will train with Schalke’s first team

Bayern Munich have a (somewhat) finished product in Leroy Sané; Sané is the son of two athletes and it is no surprise that he has a brother in Schalke’s youth system, Sidi Sané, capable of mazy runs much like the older Sané.

Sidi was a regular in the U-19 Schalke side; as a result, he earned a spot for Germany’s U-23s last season. His impressive stint in the U-23 side earned the youngster a long term deal per the Bundesliga’s official website. For another two years at least, Sidi is set to be a Schalke player.

His impressive stint has earned him a chance to train with the senior team during preseason! Mathias Schober, Schalke’s academy director, mentioned the following about Sidi Sané per Bundesliga.com:

“We’re always delighted when one of our own gets the chance to strut their stuff with the seniors, though he’ll remain part of the academy so he can gain match practice with the U-23s.”

It’s great to hear that Schalke will give time to Sidi to develop rather than have him sit on the bench with the first team. Sidi is not exactly a product of Schalke’s academy though per sé; he joined the Schalke youth side from the Bayer Leverkusen youth team, much like Leroy himself. Leroy Sané was part of the Schalke set up initially but then joined Leverkusen for three years before finding himself back in Schalke’s youth setup.