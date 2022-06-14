Report: Bayern Munich bosses decided Darwin Nuñez wouldn’t fit their style of play

Darwin Nuñez is on the verge of completing a move to Liverpool from SL Benfica in a deal that’ll be worth over €100 million after add-ons, keeping him at the Merseyside club until 2028. The Uruguay international was highly sought after by a number of clubs throughout Europe’s top five leagues, including Bayern Munich, though Bayern’s efforts at the moment are on Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Per a recent report from Bild (via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter), Núñez was, very much so, on the top of Hasan Salihamidzic’s transfer list for this summer and the club was interested in trying to sign him. However, after a handful of discussions between Bayern’s front office, it was ultimately decided that the striker wouldn’t exactly fit the style of play under Julian Nagelsmann. Of course, he would also go against the grain of Bayern not wanting to spend around €100 million for any one player, but it is understood that the club’s reasons for not wanting to pursue him further were strictly down to tactics and playing style not meshing well with their own valuation of the player.

Bayern is still trying to complete a deal to sign Mane from Liverpool, which should now move quicker now that Jurgen Klopp’s side have tied down Nuñez. It’s been reported that Nagelsmann has been a big fan of Mane’s for quite some time now, dating back to his managerial tenures at both TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. He’s wanted the Senegal international for a while now and feels that he’s the perfect type of player that will fit into his systems and tactics with his unique versatility to play either as a winger or a central attacking player. Klopp had even used him as a center forward and/or false #9 on a handful of occasions for Liverpool this past season, which Nagelsmann admires a great deal.

It’s still unclear what will wind up happening with Robert Lewandowski this summer, too, but Bayern is still intent on signing Mane regardless of if Lewandowski stays this summer or leaves for Barcelona. The Catalan club currently has to sell a few players to be able to afford him, but that is what they plan on doing to accommodate the transfer. Bayern could still make him stay and fulfill the final year on his contract, but then they’d miss out on a considerable transfer fee for him,