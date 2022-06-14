There could still be lots of moving and shaking with Bayern Munich’s roster

According to a report from kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), there could still be plenty of movement with players currently on the Bayern Munich roster.
- Chris Richards: Hoffenheim might not be done with the USMNT defender just yet. TSG 1899 wants to bring back Richards once again, either permanently or on loan. Where Richards ranks on Bayern Munich’s depth chart will likely determine whether or not Hoffenheim can make a play.
- Malik Tillman: Bayern Munich remains unconvinced by Tillman (who, incidentally, has been getting rave reviews from USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter). Tillman could get loaned away this summer.
- Marcel Sabitzer: Sabitzer wants to stay, Bayern Munich wants to sell him.
- Joshua Zirkzee: VfB Stuttgart and Anderlecht are interested in Zirkzee, but the youngster’s future is out of his hands for now. Bayern Munich likely will not make a decision on the dutchman, until there is an outcome with Robert Lewandowski.
- Marc Roca, Bouna Sarr, Omar Richards: Bayern Munich would be okay with unloading all three players. Roca looks like he is headed to Leeds United, while Omar Richards has been linked to VfB Stuttgart. Sarr, meanwhile, had no suitors as of yet.
