Kingsley Coman is untouchable at Bayern Munich

According to kicker journalist Georg Holzner, Bayern Munich has a clear ranking of its players who would traditionally play on the wing.

While we still do not know if Julian Nagelsmann will deploy his talented attackers in a back four (with wings) or a back three (no wings) for next season, Holzer indicated that it really might not matter much. When Nagelsmann is picking his starters, Kingsley Coman reigns supreme over his colleagues on the offensive flank.

As Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured, Holzer stated that Coman is “well ahead” of both Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane:

Kingsley Coman is undisputed and is well ahead of Gnabry & Sané in the pecking order, it is said within the club. The bosses were unhappy with the performances of the two German internationals in the second half of the season, while Coman’s standing has improved.

This kind of story likely will not help Sane regain his form — and a spot on the bench might not afford him many opportunities to do just that either. Even if Gnabry bolts from Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane would present another obstacle for Sane to overcome should he leave Liverpool in favor of the Rekordmeister.