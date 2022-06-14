Daily Schmankerl: Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal eye Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer; FC Barcelona sweating PSG’s interest in Robert Lewandowski; Frenkie de Jong wants Lewy with Barca; Erling Haaland goes official with Manchester City; and MORE!

As the rumors swirl that Bayern Munich would still consider selling Marcel Sabitzer, Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur could be preparing to make a move for the Austrian:

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly wants to strengthen their midfield after adding Rodrigo Bentancur this past January transfer window. However, the north London club intends to continue molding this group, which is why the latest name connected to them is Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer. German publication kicker reports that Bayern Munich wants to offload the 28-year-old, who arrived last summer for €16-million, but has failed to impress since moving to the Bavarian club. This past season, Sabitzer made 32 appearances where he scored one goal and provided one assist. Although the Bundesliga side wants to move on from the Austria international, Sabitzer has other ideas since he prefers to stay and prove himself to his old RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann. Tottenham and Arsenal are among the clubs linked to the midfielder, but it will be interesting to see whether the two north London rivals decide to pursue a player who doesn’t want to leave Bayern Munich. Regarding the possible cost, Football Observatory puts Sabitzer’s transfer value between €15-million and €20-million.

Sabitzer’s case is an odd one. He is a very good player, but had a very “meh” season at Bayern Munich. Seemingly unable to adjust to being a back-up while still in his prime, Sabitzer scuffled badly. The Austrian is still a great player, but might need a change of scenery to start showing it again.

The problem? Well, rumors swirled back when Bayern Munich initially acquired Sabitzer that he wanted to stay in Germany and it was important to his family to remain in the country.

Have things changed? Given those recent statements from his agent, probably not.

There is always a bigger — err, richer — fish. As FC Barcelona is emptying its couch cushions to scrounge up some loot, Paris Saint Germain is poised to enter the fray for Robert Lewandowski with what should be a very lucrative offer to Bayern Munich — and Lewandowski. The Catalans might be a little concerned over this latest development:

Barcelona have a fresh concern in their reported bid to sign Robert Lewandowski. The Blaugrana are said to be prime contenders to land Lewandowski, with the striker making it rather clear he wants to move on from Robert Lewandowski. The Polish superstar has become a legend at Bayern, scoring more than 40 goals in their last two season, and racking up incredible numbers over many years before that. But his contract expires in 2023, and he is now ready for a new challenge, something he has already said himself, with Bayern’s current board not exactly helping the situation. According to Mundo Deportivo, Paris Saint-Germain are now showing interest. PSG don’t have any financial worries, and they are willing to pay big, though perhaps not as big as usual following Kylian Mbappe’s bumper new deal. Nevertheless, Barca will be sitting uncomfortably amid reports of interest from the French giants.

Related Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski could look to Chelsea or PSG if FC Barcelona move falls through

If you are the type of person who loves the drama surrounding sports — and you also love Bayern Munich — then this was a week built for you.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest news on Robert Lewandowski, his — alleged — pompous exchange with Julian Nagelsmann, and why it is probably time to find a good deal and send him packing.

Why there might be cracks in Nagelsmann’s foundation at Bayern Munch.

An update on Konrad Laimer and why it might take until July for teams to get serious.

An appreciation of Germany’s recent success.

Bayern Munich’s more-than-serious work in trying to acquire Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Related Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski could look to Chelsea or PSG if FC Barcelona move falls through

FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong wants to see Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski at his club...which is kind of funny, since De Jong has been linked to Manchester City, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich:

When asked whether he had invited Lewandowski to join him at Barcelona, De Jong laughed before telling TVP Sport: “He’s an amazing player, one of the best in the world. It’s up to him.” After then being probed on what he thinks the Pole should do this summer, the Dutchman added: “Of course I would like to have him in my team!” However, it remains to seen whether either will be playing their football in Spain next season.

Yesterday, Kingsley Coman turned 26 and take a second to think about what he has done in terms of winning championships:

As Kingsley Coman turns 26 today, a reminder he has won a league title every season as a professional through spells with PSG, Juventus and Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/znIbLlEvXw — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 13, 2022

Liverpool has reached an agreement with Benfica to acquire striker Darwin Nunez:

Liverpool are now closing on Darwin Núñez deal, here we go! Meeting in the morning with verbal agreement in place between Liverpool & Benfica, just waiting to sign. €80m plus €20m add ons fee. #LFC



Liverpool are preparing paperworks. Five year contract, already agreed. pic.twitter.com/znzD7DyU8P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2022

This rumor still make zero sense to me with Bayern Munich already featuring Noussair Mazraoui:

Inter have not yet received any offers for wingback Denzel Dumfries, but the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich are ready to move for the Dutchman. This according to Italian news outlet Calciomercato.com, who report that the Nerazzurri could allow the 26-year-old to be sold this summer and that they value him at around €40 million. A big name sale looks to be all but inevitable at Inter this summer, with several names including Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar already having linked, but the club could also look at Dumfries as the player to cash in on if his value is driven up by offers from top team

Do I need to quote Bunk Moreland on this one, too?

The complete disaster that the Champions League finale was for Liverpool fans trying to enter the stadium in Paris graduated to full blown dumpster fire: