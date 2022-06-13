Bayern Munich execs ecstatic over Ryan Gravenberch signing

After weeks of speculation, Bayern Munich finally announced the signing of Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch — and the team executives are excited.

“Ryan Gravenberch is a young, highly interesting player who lots of Europe’s top clubs would’ve liked to have signed. He’s chosen FC Bayern because he can develop at the highest level here. Players with his qualities are important for Bayern’s future path.” said Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is expecting Gravenberch to bring a strong mindset to the squad.

“Ryan Gravenberch will offer a lot to our team. He’s one of the biggest talents in Europe, has superb technical ability, always finds solutions in tight spaces, is very dynamic and a goal threat. The fact he’s chosen FC Bayern shows that he’s convinced by us as a club and the opportunities here. We love players with that mentality. We’re confident that we’ll enjoy lots of success with him,” Salihamidzic said.

For Gravenberch, an offer from Bayern Munich was too good to pass up.

“When the offer came from FC Bayern, I didn’t have to think about it for long. FC Bayern are one of the biggest clubs around; players from all over the world want to play for this club. I’m coming to Munich to win lots of titles - and FC Bayern are used to winning lots of titles. Anything is possible with this club, including winning the Champions League. The togetherness in this team is very strong, which I like,” Gravenberch remarked.