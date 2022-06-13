Breaking: Bayern Munich to sell Marc Roca to Leeds United for €14m

According to a report by Spanish journalists Toni Juanmarti and Albert Roge, Bayern Munich are about to sell Marc Roca to Leeds to United for a fee around 14m euros, consisting of €12m guaranteed and €2m in add-ons. The Spaniard has finally been deemed surplus to requirements after hardly getting any game time in the last two years.

Per the report, Roca will sign a four year contract with Leeds United, with the official announcement expected later this week. Fabrizio Romano had earlier reported that Bayern were in negotiations over a transfer for the Spaniard, and Leeds were one of the interested parties. It’s looking Roca will indeed join the Premier League side this summer.

As far as we can tell, this seems to be a good move for all the parties involved. Leeds United and Jesse Marsch get a good midfielder for a low price, while Bayern manage to get a fee for a player they don’t need. Meanwhile Roca finally gets to go somewhere where he might actually get some game time. Let’s hope this transfer goes through without any issues.