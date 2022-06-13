Ryan Gravenberch confirms Manchester United tried to hijack his move to Bayern Munich

Did someone skip a step? Bayern Munich still haven’t officially announced the signing of Ryan Gravernberch, but everyone’s acting like it’s done. It obviously IS done, but where’s the photo op? The official Twitter post? The “Servus Ryan” hashtag? It feels like we forgot all that went straight to the interviews.

Speaking to Dutch newspaper Telegraaf, Gravenberch revealed that Erik ten Hag tried to take him to Manchester United. However, Bayern’s offer was just too good to turn down. Here’s the quote, courtesy of @iMiaSanMia (because Telegraaf’s website hasn’t uploaded the interview yet):

Ryan Gravenberch reveals that Erik ten Hag tried to lure him away from Bayern to Man United: "Manchester United is a very big and nice club. But I already had such a good feeling with Bayern and I had given them my word" [@telegraaf] pic.twitter.com/9Pph6HqK8V — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 13, 2022

Gravenberch continued by saying that his choice was already made as far back as October. Hasan Salihamidzic, Marco Neppe, and Julian Nagelsmann were all involved in the transfer. It was the strength of that offer that convinced the Dutchman, as he would’ve extended with Ajax otherwise. And of course, it goes without saying — Manchester United could never match such an offer. They don’t even have a sporting director.

While turning down Man United is nothing special — no Bayern caliber player would consider them a destination club — Gravenberch certainly knows how to make himself popular with the Bavarian faithful. You can screenshot that tweet and send it to your annoying MU-supporting friend and tell them what a tinpot little club they are. Is there any greater joy in football?

Now, all that’s left is to wait for the official announcement. C’mon Bayern, what are you waiting for?