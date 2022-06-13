Bayern Munich preparing third offer to Liverpool for Sadio Mane

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich is pulling together its third proposal to Liverpool in hopes of acquiring Senegalese attacker Sadio Mane.

Per Romano, Bayern Munich and Mane will agree on personal terms shortly as well, but the primary roadblock for the deal getting done has been the German club’s transfer fee proposal, which has not been suffice so far for Liverpool:

Bayern are getting closer to securing a deal for Sadio Mané. Personal terms to be agreed soon. New, fresh bid ready to be submitted to reach full agreement with Liverpool: talks ongoing. #FCBayern



Darwin Núñez will join #LFC, Mané wants to leave - Bayern, his priority. pic.twitter.com/VdXptDWFac — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2022

Liverpool is also reportedly close to inking Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a deal that many experts are considering as “done.” Nunez, of course, was linked to Bayern Munich at various points in recent months.

It seems as if Mane and Bayern Munich are both eager to get the deal completed, but Liverpool wants to ensure that it will be fairly compensated for losing a player of Mane’s talent and stature within the club.

As for Bayern Munich, it remains to be seen exactly how far the club will go to secure Mane. At this point, Paris Saint-Germain is the only other club that has been somewhat seriously linked to Mane, but those rumors have cooled of late.