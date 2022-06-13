Daily Schmankerl: Manchester United plotting to make move for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski; Marc Roca favors Leeds United?; Marcel Sabitzer’s agent says player won’t leave; Gareth Bale to stay in Spain?; and MORE!

Manchester United could be joining Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain in jumping into the race for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski:

Manchester United are prepared to make a stunning move for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski if Barcelona are unable to get a deal over the line this summer, The Sun reports. United are reportedly prepared to capitalise on their shortcomings, and believe they can lure Lewandowski in a similar deal to Cristiano Ronaldo. They could hand him a £400,000-a-week salary package.

Lewandowski has been most closely linked to FC Barcelona, but the Catalan club has financial issues and might not be able to meet the expected transfer fee and salary for the Lewandowski — even if the Poland international takes a hefty pay cut.

Marc Roca has reportedly rejected two offers from La Liga and could be leaning toward a move to Leeds United:

The midfielder, who had received offers from LaLiga, has opted for Leeds to continue progressing professionally in football . After a stage of two seasons of a few minutes (it’s true), but of a lot of professional and personal learning at Bayern. There he has played 24 games and won two Bundesligas and a Club World Cup, Roca will grow in the Premier.

Roca was previously linked to both FC Barcelona and Real Betis.

If you are the type of person who loves the drama surrounding sports — and you also love Bayern Munich — then this was a week built for you.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest news on Robert Lewandowski, his — alleged — pompous exchange with Julian Nagelsmann, and why it is probably time to find a good deal and send him packing.

Why there might be cracks in Nagelsmann’s foundation at Bayern Munch.

An update on Konrad Laimer and why it might take until July for teams to get serious.

An appreciation of Germany’s recent success.

Bayern Munich’s more-than-serious work in trying to acquire Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

In response to the latest reports indicating that Bayern Munich would still like to sell his client Marcel Sabitzer, the player’s agent, Roger Wittmann, reiterated Sabitzer’s desire to stay with the club:

Wittmann: "Sabitzer is staying at Bayern. He had a bad year - he joined the club on the last day of the transfer window. He was Julian Nagelsmann's desired player. It wasn't his year but he decided to correct that" [Bild TV] https://t.co/BB8G71ns4i — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 12, 2022

Yes...the answer is yes.

Robert Lewandowski (35) scored more league goals than Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani (34) last season pic.twitter.com/dGbmpFrf51 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 12, 2022

Related Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski could look to Chelsea or PSG if FC Barcelona move falls through

After getting a taste of first team playing time at Anderlecht, Joshua Zirkzee would prefer to be at a club where he can continue to be on the pitch.

“I would prefer to have guarantee (of game time). That’s certainly possible at Anderlecht, but at another club as well. Even staying at Bayern is an option. I just want to gain confidence and feel at home at a club and in an environment,” Zirkzee said.

It is hard to blame Zirkzee for feeling that way. Young and talented, a return to a slow path for development just does not seem to be a fit for him.

Related The future for some Bayern Munich loanees hangs in the balance

Gareth Bale might not be leaving Spain after all. The Welshman could go to...Getafe? Bale’s agent has reportedly made an inquiry to the club:

Gareth Bale (32), who switched to Real Madrid nine years ago for a fee of 100 million euros, may remain in Spain. His advisor has offered the attacker at FC Getafe, among others. This was confirmed by its President Angel Torres: “We will weigh the options.” Rayo Vallecano should also be an option. Background: Bale would like to stay in the Madrid area with his family. His contract with the reigning Champions League winners Madrid expires on June 30th.

How are the golf courses in Getafe?

FC Köln might be looking to Borussia Dortmund striker Steffen Tigges to help bolster its attack:

1. FC Köln has apparently found a new striker and is using BVB. According to the Bildand kicker, Steffen Tigges (23) is drawn to the Rhinelanders. The transfer is therefore a done deal and is imminent. Cologne should buy the attacker. Tigges’ contract with BVB runs until 2024. Cologne’s coach wanted to get the player last summer, but the then BVB coach Marco Rose prevented the transfer. Now it seems to work on the second attempt with the striker, who has not played since March due to a fracture in his left ankle.