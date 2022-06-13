Bavarian Fantasy Works: Final standings from our Bayern Munich Bundesliga fantasy league!

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkubku — oh don’t mind me, I’m just listing fantasy Bundesliga’s three highest scoring players from the past season. At the start of the 2021/22 season, we here at BFW created the BFW fantasy Bundesliga cup. Now that the league has ended, it is finally time to recap standings from the season (yes, I know the Bundesliga ended over 3 weeks ago).

Rounding off our top 5, we have:

5: FC Minsk

4: Mightymightydogteam

3: FC LEON SOCHI

2: FCWagner

1: RambaSamba

Congratulations to RambaSamba who with 4418 points, finished not only first in our league, but 129th in the world.

Also, special mentions must go to BFW’s own RLD, who was our number 4: Mightymightydogteam.

As a bonus, I have selected my favourite names from our 126 players:

“RambaSamba” “Müllering My Options” “The Big Lewandowski” and “Sarr-i-ball”.

So, where did you place in our league? Would you like to participate (again) next year? Let us know in the comments.