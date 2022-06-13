Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka looks ahead to next season and wants to see big improvements

When Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka looks back at the 2021/22 season, he knows the end result was not up to the club’s standard.

“The first half of the season was definitely very good. In the second half, I had knee problems that I struggled with, which didn’t really let me get going. I want to avoid injuries next season,” said Goretzka (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “That’s the most important thing, and then I want to help my team even more to achieve our goals.”

Goretzka thinks the potential for this squad is there — as it was shown in the first half of 2021/22.

“We have many things to improve. We played a pretty good, if not excellent, first half of the season. We can’t say that about the second half. We weren’t up to par in the important games — that wasn’t Bayern-like,” said Goretzka. “Getting knocked out by such a team in the Champions League hasn’t happened to us in recent years. Without denying Villarreal’s quality, we should be progressing. This season was not satisfactory overall, which is extremely motivating to do better next year.”