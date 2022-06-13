Official: Bayern Munich announces signing of Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch

Bayern Munich have finally announced the transfer of 20-year-old Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax. In a move that was widely expected, the details of the transfer actually look like a bit of astute business from Hasan Salihamidžić & Co.

The financial details of the transfer have not been officially announced, but are rumored to include Bayern Munich paying €18.5 million as a base for the transfer plus a potential additional €5.5 million in incentives and add-ons, presumably relating to the performance of both Gravenberch and FC Bayern Munich. Furthermore, the contract is expected to be a five-year long contract. Gravenberch is only expected to make just under €10 million gross salary, which is a steal in this day in age given inflated salaries for players.

All-in-all this is a good move for FC Bayern, albeit one that will come with a fair share of question marks given the already loaded midfield of Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Marcel Sabitzer, and whoever else does not leave the club this summer.

Corentin Tolisso has already left the club and rumors surrounding Marc Roca have begun to heat up.