Germans lament draw with Hungary

Germany expected more from its match against Hungary.

Specifically, two points more.

After a 1-1 draw with the Hungarians, Germany felt like it could have done much better.

Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer said that he did not see enough urgency in trying to create offense,

“Of course we are disappointed. The determination and ease going forward were missing. But it has to be said that Hungary is a very uncomfortable team to play against. We are in a process towards the World Cup. We want to do better against Italy on Tuesday,” Neuer told RTL (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Germany goal scorer Jonas Hofmann was hard on himself after not being able to help give his team the lead.

“Of course we’re disappointed. Hungary sat relatively deep and did that consistently throughout the game. I assume the responsibility for missing the 2-1. I’m very disappointed, especially because of that chance,” said Hofmann.