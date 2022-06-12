Hansi Flick disappointed with Germany’s 1-1 draw vs. Hungary

It what was arguably the most winnable match for Germany in UEFA Nations League A Group 3, Germany was only able to get a point against Hungary in Budapest, drawing 1-1. It’s the third 1-1 draw of the tournament from them thus far, having already drawn both Italy and England, but the Hungarians are arguably the most beatable side in the group.

Zsolt Nagy’s sixth minute opener was cancelled out in the ninth minute of play by a Jonas Hofmann goal after a fantastic ball over the top from Nico Schlotterbeck. Hofmann’s first touch took the ball around Peter Gulasci and he was able to easily poke home what was his second goal in as many matches.

Speaking after the final whistle, former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick expressed his disappointment in the fact that Die Mannschaft was never really able to create and maintain positive momentum in the attack against Hungary. He felt his side should’ve done more against a very compact Hungarian defense. “I said before the game that after England, this is the toughest game we can have. Hungary were very compact. We didn’t manage to play with conviction in attack and we made too many mistakes. But we are in a development process,” he said (@iMiaSanMia on Twitter).

Going into group play for the Nations League, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who predicted both Germany and England to occupy the bottom two spots of the group, as both sides have failed to play anywhere near their full potential. Granted, domestic seasons having ended so recently has not made recovery any easier for most of the players, but Flick still is expecting a lot more from his side regardless of how much, or how little, the competition actually means.

“We have to make sure we learn lessons from this game. I’m not going to make any excuses — we wanted to get three points today. Of course, everyone was very disappointed in the dressing room. We now have two days to regenerate and send the fittest 11 onto the pitch vs Italy,” Flick bluntly said. Flick only made four changes for the Hungary match from the side that drew England in Munich, so it remains to be seen just how many changes he will make for the Italy match on Tuesday.