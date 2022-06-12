Hasan Salihamidzic implies Bayern Munich is eyeing multiple options for the attack

In an interview with Bild am Sonntag (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic implied that the club could be looking at several options for the team’s attack for the 2022/23 season.

As of now, Bayern Munich has mostly been linked to Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic, but there have also been other names on the outskirts of the rumor including Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski and Victor Osimhen, Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, and VfB Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa (who could be considered an attacking option as a wing or wing-back) among others.

“We’re working on several options in attack,” Salihamidzic said.

With the respective statuses of both Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry at least somewhat in doubt, it would not be inconceivable for the club to have to add two or three more attacking players should one or both of those players move on.