Man City’s Pep Guardiola thinks Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski would be a good fit at FC Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has made it clear he no longer wants to play for Bayern Munich. There is no questioning it. Barcelona, however, currently isn’t in a position where they’d be able to afford signing him, as they would need to sell players to make that a possibility. Selling players for enough money to get Lewandowski isn’t guaranteed, though, and they face a race against time as we enter the summer transfer window.

Semantics regarding an actual transfer to Barcelona aside, current Manchester City and former Bayern manager Pep Guardiola recently said that he feels the Polish striker would be a good fit at the Catalan club. “I have no idea, to be honest, but would he be a good fit? We are talking about Lewandowski,” Guardiola said at a press conference for the Puma Legends Tournament in Mallorca, Spain when he was asked about Bayern’s number 9 (Marca).

Barcelona recently signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal and Ferran Torres from Manchester City. They also have both Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati in their ranks in attack, but Lewandowski is the type of striker they are looking for despite already having depth up front. None of those players will be particularly thrilled at the prospect of losing minutes to Lewandowski’s potential arrival at the club, either.

There would also be a huge shift in playing styles for Lewandowski if and when he winds up going to Barcelona, whether it’s this summer or next. The Bundesliga is an entirely different league than La Liga, but it’s recently come out that Lewandowski had been critical of Bayern’s playing style under Julian Nagelsmann, for which the new manager was not too pleased. Despite this, Guardiola said that he feels the striker would be a good fit at Barcelona under Xavi. “He would adapt perfectly well anywhere. But I don’t know if Barcelona can sign him because of their financial situation or if Bayern [Munich] will let him leave,” he explained.