Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany vs. Hungary; Bayern Munich still would sell Marcel Sabitzer; Manchester United opens talks with FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong; Bayern still eyeing Gleison Bremer; Juventus scoping Filip Kostic; and MORE!

Without Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller in the starting line-up, Germany manager Hansi Flick did some experimenting and only came away with a draw against a pesky, but very beatable Hungary side. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Some folks are going to start to get concerned, but right now Hansi Flick is trying some things out. Against Hungary, Flick took a run at a back three-based formation to see what that might look like with his squad. The answer: Meh.

Flick’s expected roster looks more apt to run a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3, but if there was a game to take a run at trying something new, it was this one. The result was a really a “no harm, no foul” proposition for Flick.

The attack did not always look in sync. It would take more than one game for Jamal Musiala, Timo Werner, and Kai Havertz to get used to playing together. The outcome (obviously) was not great for the trio of attackers.

Werner has to make the investment into timing his runs better.

Jonas Hofmann has done a ton to help his case to make the World Cup squad. Hofmann’s versatility is definitely going to give him an edge in the roster spot competition.

Nico Schlotterbeck is looking more and more like he could be the main main for the 2026 World Cup. This time through, he will get invaluable experience like he did against. Schlotterbeck did some good things and made some mistakes, but is showing the type of potential that should make Borussia Dortmund fans happy for years to come.

Non-Bayern Munich fans might hate to admit it, but Müller is still the glue to this squad.

I’m still not buying Thilo Kehrer. He has rarely — if ever — impressed me.

Overall, this was a bland match with a ho-hum result. At some point, Flick will get totally serious with his preparations and then we will start to see the true potential of the team (like we did against England).

Despite his insistence that he wants to stay with Bayern Munich, Marcel Sabitzer is still on the club’s chopping block:

Although Marcel Sabitzer and his agent made it clear that he wants to stay, Bayern would be happy to offload the Austrian and get him off the wage bill. A summer departure is not ruled out. Konrad Laimer could be Sabitzer’s replacement.

Sabitzer’s story with Bayern Munich is complicated — and it is still hard to envision how he gets any additional playing time this season. Ultimately, it seems like he will not be with the club — one way or the other — by the start of the 2023/24 season at a minimum.

If you are the type of person who loves the drama surrounding sports — and you also love Bayern Munich — then this was a week built for you.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at the latest news on Robert Lewandowski, his — alleged — pompous exchange with Julian Nagelsmann, and why it is probably time to find a good deal and send him packing.

Why there might be cracks in Nagelsmann’s foundation at Bayern Munch.

An update on Konrad Laimer and why it might take until July for teams to get serious.

An appreciation of Germany’s recent success.

Bayern Munich’s more-than-serious work in trying to acquire Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Bayern Munich was among the clubs listed as still being in pursuit of Torino defender Gleison Bremer. Chelsea FC, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur were also list:

Today’s print edition of La Stampa reports that Milan are ready to join the race to sign Gleison Bremer from Torino in the approaching summer transfer window. The Rossoneri are in the market for a central defender, and it is understood that Lille’s Sven Botman is their first-choice transfer target. But, Newcastle United’s interest in the Dutchman is reported to have overshadowed the same of Milan, meaning that the Magpies have managed to get themselves in a much more favourable position in the race for the 22-year-old defender. If Milan were to exit the pursuit of the Ligue 1 star, they could consider shifting their focus towards Bremer. Torino are looking for a transfer fee of around €40million for the Brazilian centre-back, with a plethora of clubs, including Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, keenly monitoring the situation.

Manchester United has reportedly opened talks with FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong:

De Jong moving on could help generate funds for FC Barcelona to make a move for Robert Lewandowski. With Erik ten Hag in tow, it would not be totally shocking to see the former Ajax boss seek to convince his old player to make the leap to the Premier League.

Chelsea FC striker Romelu Lukaku could be on his way back to Inter Milan:

Romelu Lukaku is said to have received a transfer release just a year after his return to Chelsea. For the club, however, only a loan would be an option. According to media reports, the fee called for this should amount to a proud 23 to 25 million euros. Lukaku himself doesn’t appear to be averse to a change of scenery after a disappointing season in London. Among the potential buyers is Inter Milan, the Belgian’s former club. According to Gazetta dello Sport, Lukaku can very well imagine a comeback for the Italian runner-up. The 29-year-old is even said to be willing to give up half his salary to make the transfer possible. In the summer of last year, the Blues transferred 113 million euros to Milan for the beefy striker. Lukaku scored only 15 goals in 44 appearances and could not live up to expectations.

What a mess of move Chelsea has made for itself.

At some point, a rich club is going to lure Filip Kostic away from Eintracht Frankfurt. Juventus could be looking to make that happen as soon as next month: