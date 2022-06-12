Bayern Munich and Germany star Thomas Müller talks Jamal Musiala, complexities of his position

Bayern Munich and Germany star Thomas Müller plays his position in such a way that he was given the nickname of the “Raumdeuter” to help people understand how he approaches his role.

For Müller, it is mostly about being efficient and taking advantage of his keen sense of timing.

“I always try to be logical. It’s a lot about timing - if you get it right, you can hurt the opponent. Of course, it’s more difficult to pull off with players that you don’t play with so often. We also have other types of players here in the national team,” said Müller (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One of those other types of players is Jamal Musiala. Müller finds the youngster’s work ethic and desire to get better

“The way he solves situations with the ball is impressive. There are certainly players with better finishing or passing. But that’s what distinguishes him since he’s been with Bayern pros: he’s always working on what he’s not so good at and improving,” Müller said.