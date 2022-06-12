Leon Goretzka sorry to see Niklas Süle leave Bayern Munich in favor of Borussia Dortmund

When Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka saw the news that Niklas Süle was leaving the club in favor of Borussia Dortmund, he immediately knew that one of his team’s biggest competitors in the Bundesliga just got a lot stronger.

“They’re doing a good job. We can say that clearly. However, I have complete confidence in the people in charge at FC Bayern. At the end of the summer we will definitely have a squad with which we can achieve a lot,” Goretzka said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Niklas was an important player for us who will leave on a free transfer. It’s not nice for us, but we still have to accept the player’s wishes. He wanted to go to Dortmund and that’s ok. We’ll find a replacement. For me personally it’s a pity because he’s a good friend I’ve known since I was a kid. I really enjoyed playing with him.”

With both Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck joining BVB to fortify the backline, Borussia Dortmund could be much more formidable and well-rounded than in past seasons.